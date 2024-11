The Kannada superhero film Bagheera is now streaming on OTT from November 21, available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie features Sriimurali and follows the story of a superhero.

Bagheera OTT release date: The Kannada superhero film Bagheera is now available for streaming on the OTT platform from Thursday, November 21. The movie is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.

Where to watch Bagheera on OTT? Viewers who were keenly waiting for the movie's release on OTT platforms can watch it on Netflix. The superhero movie is available on the OTT platform starting today. It features Sriimurali in lead roles and revolves around the story of a superhero. The movie was released on theatres on October 31.

About Bagheera movie The action movie revolves around the story of a man who works for the justice of his fellow villagers behind the mask of a superhero Bagheera. The man adopts the vigilante persona to combat injustice . The movie is filled with intense suspense, twists and mystery and shows the story of how the lead role overcomes different challenges to bring justice in the village.

The movie's protagonist, Vedanth Prabhakar, aspires to become a superhero to fight injustice but chooses to become a police officer after his mother expresses her wish to see him in a police uniform.

The Indian Kannada-language movie has been written and directed by Suri and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The movie received critical acclaim for its gripping story line. Apart from Sriimurali, the movie also features Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar and Rangayana Raghu in lead roles.