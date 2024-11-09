Bagheera OTT release: When and where to watch Prashanth Neel’s Kannada action-thriller

Bagheera OTT release: Kannada-language superhero film ‘Bagheera’ starring Sriimurali is set for its digital debut. The action thriller, which emerged as a box office hit after being released on the occasion of Diwali festival, is gearing to debut on OTT platforms.

Despite a close contest with Bollywood movies, Singham Returns and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bagheera etched a mark at the box office and garnered big numbers.

Until Day 9, Dr Suri directorial film made on a budget of ₹40 crore, did a business of ₹17.13 crore net in India. Its star cast features Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar and Rangayana Raghu, apart from Sriimurali.

The storyline was penned by Prashanth Neel and it was produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The movie grossed ₹16.5 crore in its first week after raking in over ₹3 crore for the first four days, as per film industry tracker Sacnilk report.

The long wait for Bagheera has almost come to an end after blockbuster performance in theatres during its first week. Cinema enthusiasts must take note of the date and platform mentioned below to enjoy the most awaited Telugu movie Bagheera.

When and where to watch Bagheera OTT platform Netflix took over the rights to stream Bagheera, according to an OTTPlay report. This marks a pivotal moment for Kannada cinema as it is the first Kannada movie that the OTT platform has acquired. Earlier, Netflix acquired Hindi version rights of KGF series and Kantara, both of which were funded by Hombale Films.

Traditionally, the streaming giant did not include Kannada movies in its collection. As per media reports, it is most likely that the movie will be available for viewing on Netflix from first week of December. However, the exact streaming date is not confirmed yet.