Indonesia's aviation regulator has ordered the temporary suspension of two pilots of Batik Air after they fell asleep mid-air for at least 28 minutes with 153 passengers onboard. The incident occurred in January and as per the reports, the Airbus A320 also got deviated from its course but eventually landed safely.

As per reports, the captain of the flight asked his junior to take over the command as he needed to rest. The 28-year-old took the responsibility of flying the aircraft but dozed off as he was tired of helping his wife with the childcare of their one-month-old twin babies.

Meanwhile, the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) attempted to contact the pilots onboard Batik Air flight but received no response. Around 28 minutes later, the senior pilot woke up and found his junior sleeping. The flight was not on the right course but he managed to bring it back and land safely with all the passengers.

Indonesia's aviation regulator pulled Batik Air for the huge safety lapse and asked the airline to make sure its pilots were properly rested and are fit to fly.

‘No way to determine the quality of rest’

In its response, Batik Air emphasized its "adequate rest policy" and said that it follows all the safety protocols. The pilots of the concerned flight were tested before the takeoff, and they were found to be medically fit to fly.

The reports claim that their blood pressure level and heart rates were normal and their alcohol test came back negative. However, the medical test doesn't determine the quality of their rest and that can cause such incidents onboard aircraft.

This is not the first incident with Batik Air, where safety lapses were committed as in 2019, a flight of the airline made an emergency landing after its pilot fainted mid-air, a BBC report said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!