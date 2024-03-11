28 minutes of horror. Indonesian pilots dozed off mid-air with 153 passengers on board, suspended
Bakit air pilot sleep: The incident occurred in January and as per the reports, the Airbus A320 also got routed off from its course but eventually landed safely
Indonesia's aviation regulator has ordered the temporary suspension of two pilots of Batik Air after they fell asleep mid-air for at least 28 minutes with 153 passengers onboard. The incident occurred in January and as per the reports, the Airbus A320 also got deviated from its course but eventually landed safely.