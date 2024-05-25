Bakra Eid 2024: Two-year-old goat sold for ₹7.5 lakh at auction in Bhopal | Watch video
Bakra Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to honour the act of sacrificing goats or sheep. In Bhopal, a two-year-old goat weighing 161 kilograms was sold for ₹7,50,000 after auction.
As the Islamic festival ‘Bakra Eid or Eid-al-Adha 2024’ draws to a close, the buying and selling of animals has begun across the country because Muslims offer sacrifices of goats or sheep to commemorate the sheep sent by Allah through Jibreel.