Bakra Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to honour the act of sacrificing goats or sheep. In Bhopal, a two-year-old goat weighing 161 kilograms was sold for ₹ 7,50,000 after auction.

As the Islamic festival 'Bakra Eid or Eid-al-Adha 2024' draws to a close, the buying and selling of animals has begun across the country because Muslims offer sacrifices of goats or sheep to commemorate the sheep sent by Allah through Jibreel.

One such deal has come to the fore from the capital city of Madhya Pradesh—Bhopal. A two-year-old goat weighing 161 kilograms was sold for a whopping ₹7,50,000 after auction in Bhopal.

"It was a two-year-old goat. I procured it from Rajasthan. It lived for one year in a forest there. I was nursing him for the last year here. They need a proper care," the goat seller told newswire PTI.

All you need to know about Bakra Eid 2024 Bakra Eid, also known as Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, or Qurban Bayrami, is celebrated in the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Zul Hijjah (Dhu al-Hijjah). This year, the Islamic festival will likely be celebrated on June 16 or June 17, depending upon the moon's crescent.

On the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid-ul-Adha to honour the act of sacrificing what they hold dear as a sign of devotion to Allah. They offer sacrifices of goats or sheep, commemorating the sheep sent by Allah through Jibreel.

The meat from these sacrifices is divided into three equal parts: one portion is kept for the family, another is shared with relatives, and the remaining portion is given to the poor and needy.

Muslims believe that while the meat and blood from the sacrifice do not reach Allah, it is the sincere devotion and love of the believers that truly matter to him. They attend the mosque for the Eid al-Adha prayer after the sun has fully risen but before the midday Zuhr prayer.

The celebrations begin with morning prayers at the mosque, followed by the ritual sacrifice, symbolising self-sacrifice and gratitude to Allah. Additionally, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha by enjoying delicious food, giving alms to the less fortunate, and gathering with family, relatives, and friends to share joy and love.

Festive feasts feature mouth-watering dishes such as mutton biryani, mutton korma, mutton keema, and bhuna kaleji, followed by desserts like sheer khurma and kheer, which are especially savoured on this day.

