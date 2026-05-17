Eid-ul-Adha 2026: Crescent moon sighted in Kashmir; when will Bakrid be celebrated in India and Saudi Arabia?

Muslims across the globe are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid. Considered one of the most revered festivals in Islam, the occasion honours the willingness of Ibrahim, the messenger in Islam, to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing a male goat as a symbol of the sacrifice made by Ibrahim. The families feast on the goat's meat and also distribute it to the poor.

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Eid-ul-Adha is observed on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, with Arafat Day commemorated a day earlier. It is also when Hajj, a pilgrimage in which the followers of Islam are required to complete once in their lives, takes place.

Bakrid date in India, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the Zil Hajj crescent moon on Sunday, marking the beginning of the Islamic month. As a result, Monday, May 18, 2026, will be observed as the first day of Zil Hajj1447.

"The crescent moon for Zil Hajj 1447 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, the blessed month of Dhul Hijjah will commence tonight, and Eid al-Adha will be observed on Wednesday, 27th May 2026, in shā Allāh. May Allāh ﷻ grant the hujjāj a safe, accepted and spiritually uplifting Hajj, ease every stage of their journey, and return them home forgiven like the day they were born. Aameen," Haramain Info wrote on X.

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In India, the crescent moon was not sighted, meaning the festival will be celebrated a day later, on Thursday, May 28.

“Markazi Chand Committee Farangi Mahal Lucknow announces that the Eid ul-Adha moon was not sighted today. Therefore, Eid ul-Adha will be observed on May 28, 2026, and the Eid ul-Adha prayer will be offered at the Eidgah, Lucknow, at 10.00 a.m,” Chairman of Islamic Centre of India and Markazi Chand Committee Farangi Mahal, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli said.

In Kashmir, the local clerics said crescent was sighted on Sunday and hence Kashmir will celebrate Eid al-Adha with Saudi Arabia this time, which is on 27 May.

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Meanwhile, Malaysia and Indonesia have announced that the first day of Eid al-Adha will be May 27.

Also Read | UP village with links to Khamenei foregoes Eid festivities to mourn his death

Why is Eid al-Adha significant in Islam? The festival is not just about sacrifice; it has deeper relevance and significance. It symbolises generosity, advocates charity and values of compassion, humility and gratitude. Coinciding with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca — one of the Five Pillars of Islam — Eid al-Adha commemorates Ibrahim's sacrifice, celebrates unity and solidarity. Traditionally, Muslims mark the festival with morning prayers at the mosque, which is followed by animal sacrifice — usually a goat, sheep, buffalo or camel. On this day, Muslims exchange gifts and greetings, host grand feasts, and distribute meat to relatives, friends, and family, as well as to the needy and less fortunate.

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Bakrid feast dishes include mutton biryani, mutton korma, mutton keema and bhuni kaleji. Among the desserts are sheer kurma and kheer.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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