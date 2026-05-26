Bakrid 2026: When is Eid al-Adha in India and Saudi Arabia? Muslims in Kashmir to celebrate on May 27

Muslims across the globe are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant festivals in Islam. Also referred to as Bakrid, Eid-ul-Azha, Bakra Eid, Bakhreid, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, this sacred occasion symbolises devotion, selflessness, and compassion. Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the lunar year.

Let’s take a look at the confirmed dates for Eid al-Adha 2026 in India and Saudi Arabia.

Eid al-Adha 2026: When is Eid al-Adha or Bakrid? In Saudi Arabia, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on 27 May. In India, Muslims will commemorate the festival a day later, on 28 May. However, in Kashmir, Eid al-Adha will be observed on 27 May, the same day it is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia.

View full Image View full Image In India, Muslims will commemorate the festival a day later, on 28 May. ( Pexel )

This year, Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the Zil Hajj crescent moon on Sunday, 17 May, marking the beginning of the new Islamic month. As a result, Monday, May 18, 2026, was observed as the first day of Zil Hajj, and Eid al-Adha will be accordingly on 27th May, which is the 10th day of Zil Hajj.

In India, the crescent moon was not sighted on 17th May, which meant the May 19, 2026, was the first day of Zil Hajj in India, and Eid al-Adha will be accordingly on 28th May, which is the 10th day of Zil Hajj.

In Kashmir, however, the local clerics said crescent was sighted on 17 May and, according May 18, 2026, was observed as the first day of Zil Hajj. So, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated by Muslims in Kashmir on 27th May, Wednesday which is the 10th day of Zil Hajj.

Centre declares 28 May a public holiday On account of Eid al-Adha, all central government administrative offices across India will remain closed on 28 May.

In a statement issued on 22 May, the Personnel Ministry said: “Central government administrative offices located at Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on 28 May, 2026, on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid), in place of 27 May, 2026.”

Eid dishes Bakr-Id feasts commonly include dishes such as mutton biryani, mutton korma, mutton keema and bhuna kaleji. Popular desserts prepared during the festival include sheer khurma and kheer.

View full Image View full Image Bakr-Id feasts commonly include dishes such as mutton biryani, mutton korma, mutton keema ( Pexels )

Hajj pilgrimage and spiritual meaning The Hajj pilgrimage also takes place during the same period. Celebrating Eid al-Adha through animal sacrifice is closely associated with the idea of self-sacrifice and gratitude towards Allah.