Justin Timberlake concert: Baku Metro to operate trains till 2 am — check details

In anticipation of global pop icon Justin Timberlake's concert on July 27 at the Baku Olympic Stadium, the Baku Metro has announced extended operating hours for public convenience. According to Azernews, the metro system will remain open two hours past its usual schedule.

All metro stations will stay open until 2 am local time on the night of July 27-July 28. Entrances to the stations will be open from 12 am to 2 am for safety, according to Azernews. The concert begins at 8 pm, so the extended hours are meant to allow for easier, safer travel throughout the night.

Baku Metro: Which station to use for the Justin Timberlake concert? The agency running Baku Metro suggested that concert attendees should utilize Exits 3 and 4 of Koroglu station - the metro stop closest to the concert venue for ease of access to and from the stadium.

Major expansion plans underway for Baku Metro As part of the ‘State Program for the Improvement of Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025-2030’, Baku Metro has signed a major agreement to launch its next phase of modernization.

Another Azernews report stated that the ₼35.4 million manat ($20.8 million) contract was awarded to Yüksel Proje, a globally experienced engineering firm and a subsidiary of AZCON Holding.

What will be upgraded? The upgrades, the report added, include designs of new stations Y14 to Y17 on the Green line, and B5 to B8 on the Purple Line. It also includes the construction of connecting tunnels and the redesign of the junction at ’28 May’ station (Green-Red line interchange).

The upgrade will also include the development of a passage chamber, return tunnel, and underground car park at Icherisheher station.

Officials, according to an Azernews report, project that a metro compliance upgrade and development will help with a proven increase in passenger capacity, urban traffic solutions, and a more efficient and comfortable commuting travel experience.

FAQs What time does the Baku Metro open? The Baku Metro opens at 6:00 am local time and operates until midnight.

How to pay for the Baku Metro? Payment for the Baku Metro is made using a Baki Kart (Baku Card), which can be purchased at kiosks in the stations.

How old is the Baku Metro? The Baku Metro was officially opened on November 6, 1967, making it over 57 years old as of 2025.