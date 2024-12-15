Abhinav Arora¸ a spiritual content creator from Delhi, has hit back at his social media critics by posting a video in which he can be seen casually sipping coconut water.

Recently, the 10-year-old boy, popularly known as, ‘Bal Sant’ was trolled for his eating habits and munching on different kinds of food items.

In the video, Arora said: “When I drink lassi, you troll me. When I eat Vrindavan’s famous pani puri, you say it has onions. Now I’m having coconut water—what troll are you coming up with now? Let me know!"

The video has attracted several reactions from social media users.

A user said: “This is business."

“Follower or views badane ki ninja technique," said another user.

He has been in the spotlight for his religious content on social media platforms. He has around 1 million followers on Instagram.

Abhinav is the son of entrepreneur and TEDx speaker Tarun Raj Arora, who earlier ran an enterprise called Falooda Express.

Earlier this year, a YouTube expose had called him a fraud after which he filed a case against seven YouTubers for harassment and defamation.

In October, the family of Abhinav Arora had claimed that he received a life threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

His mother, Jyoti Arora, told ANI that Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much.

"Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats...Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much," she said.