Business News/ News / Trends/  'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora invokes 'Sanatan Dharma', refutes his viral chicken video as defective

'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora invokes 'Sanatan Dharma', refutes his viral chicken video as defective

Livemint

  • Abhinav Arora responded to the trolls made about his viral chicken video. He said he wanted to invoke sanatan dharma, and that the allegations against him were unfortunate.

'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora invokes 'Sanatan Dharma', refutes his viral chicken video as defective

Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old self-styled 'Bal Sant, has addressed the trolling he faced earlier this year over an old video in which he claimed that his mother doesn't eat non-vegetarian food but cooks chicken for him.

"I want to promote Sanatan Dharma. The allegations against me are very unfortunate. When a child learns something, like football, they want to show others. If they learn cricket, they want to teach it to others. Similarly, I enjoy devotion and sharing it. If I show my devotion, people seem to have a problem," he shared in an interview with ANI.

Abhinav Arora clarified the context of the viral chicken video and responded to the trolls. The 10-year-old explained that he had come across an "online poem" and simply repeated it at the time.

"The video is from the lockdown. It's a very old video, around three to four years old. People have focused on just one line and targeted me. But I had only repeated a poem I heard online. I am a pure vegetarian and don't even eat onion or garlic," Abhinav Arora told ANI.

(more to come)

