Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old self-styled 'Bal Sant, has addressed the trolling he faced earlier this year over an old video in which he claimed that his mother doesn't eat non-vegetarian food but cooks chicken for him.

"I want to promote Sanatan Dharma. The allegations against me are very unfortunate. When a child learns something, like football, they want to show others. If they learn cricket, they want to teach it to others. Similarly, I enjoy devotion and sharing it. If I show my devotion, people seem to have a problem," he shared in an interview with ANI.

Abhinav Arora clarified the context of the viral chicken video and responded to the trolls. The 10-year-old explained that he had come across an "online poem" and simply repeated it at the time.

"The video is from the lockdown. It's a very old video, around three to four years old. People have focused on just one line and targeted me. But I had only repeated a poem I heard online. I am a pure vegetarian and don't even eat onion or garlic," Abhinav Arora told ANI.