Abhinav Arora, a ten-year-old self-styled ‘Bal sant’ and Krishna devotee, responded to a statement by his guru Swami Rambhadracharya, calling him ‘murkh ladka’ (foolish boy). Arora said such small incidents should not matter much, after a video of Rambhadracharya's reprimands went viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Itna murkh ladka hai wo. Wo kehta hai ki Krishna uske sath padhta hai... bhagwan kya uske sath padenge? Maine to Vrindavan mai bhi usko danta tha (He is a foolish boy. He claims that Lord Krishna studies with him... Will God study with him? I had scolded him in Vrindavan too)," Swami Rambhadracharya said at a press conference, while referring to the incident.

Abhinav Arora said the video dates back to 2023, and was from a Brindavan event. “Aap pehle neeche jaao. Inko kaho neeche jaane ke liye (Please step down. Maintain decorum)," Swami Rambhadracharya was heard saying in the video, repeating his instruction twice, as he called some other people to get Abhinav Arora to step down from the stage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abhinav Arora said the whole nation has been talking about how Swami Rambhadracharya reprimanded him, but not how the guru had later called him to his room to bless him.

‘Never been scolded by your parents?’ “Have you never been scolded by your parents?" Arora asked his viewers. “Have you never been scolded by your guru.

“Even if such a big guru like Swami Rambhadracharya scolded me, why is it being made the nation’s biggest news story?" Arora questioned. “In fact, no one has mentioned how Jagadguru Ramanandacharya also called me to his room afterwards and blessed me," said Arora, in a video by Edge.stream {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Responding to criticism that he should have been in school instead of dancing at a religious event, Abhinav Arora claimed that he does go to school. “However, it has reached such a stage today, I have been trolled so much, that I have not been able to go to school," he said. “My sister has also not been able to go to school because of me," he added.

Catch latest updates here