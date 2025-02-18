Bal Sant Abhinav Arora speaks about ‘calfskin Dior bag’ controversy at Mahakumbh Mela 2025; here’s what he said

Abhinav Arora, widely known as ‘Bal Sant’, has released a statement regarding the controversy surrounding the ‘calfskin’ black bag from luxury brand Christian Dior that he was carrying during his recent visit to the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

On behalf of his son, Tarun Raj Arora stated in a message to HT.com that the bag he was carrying was made of fabric canvas, not calfskin.. This statement was followed after he was criticised for carrying calfskin bag, given that cows are considered sacred. Not just this The official website of Christian Dior described the alleged bag as “black coated cotton canvas with CD diamond print and black smooth calfskin.”

“The said bag is made out of fabric canvas and not calfskin. I don't use leather at all even in my footwears. I will never do that in my lifetime,” Abhinav's father said as in a statement to HT.com.

Abhinav Arora is a spiritual content creator from Delhi who claims that his spiritual journey began when he was just three years old.

Abhinav Arora in Mahakumbh The ‘Bal sant’ recently visited the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. In a video shared on his social media platform, Abhinav described the spiritual journey he experienced.

