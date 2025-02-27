Abhinav Arora makes reels at Mahakumbh 2025, asks parents, ‘ek aur banao’ | Watch video

Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old spiritual content creator and social media influencer, was spotted at the Mahakumbh 2025, adopting a more reel-friendly approach.

He was with his parents, creating reels and frequently saying, “Ek aur banao!”

Dior bag controversy Earlier, acontroversy erupted when Arora, who preaches Hindutva lessons and Lord Krishna's teachings - allegedly carried a 'cotton and calfskin' bag in the world's largest religious congregation, which holds profound significance for the Hindus.

In a video released on Abhinav's official Instagram and YouTube handles, the so-called 'spiritual content creator' was seen carrying a bag from Christian Dior - a luxury brand - while visiting Maha Kumbh. A bag similar to the one Abhinav was seen carrying was listed on Christian Dior’s website for ₹3.1 lakh. The official website of Christian Dior describes this alleged bag as “black coated cotton canvas with CD diamond print and black smooth calfskin.”

I am not a saint, I value material possessions.

After the Dior bag controversy, Arora, who has 9 lakh followers on Instagram, claimed on February 17 that his account had been taken down. Although the exact reason is unclear, he posted a video implying that it was part of a larger conspiracy.

Similar to Arora, spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori faced criticism online when it was suggested that she was carrying a ₹2 lakh Dior bag made from calf leather. Kishori defended herself by stating that she was not a saint and valued material possessions. She clarified that her bag was custom-made, designed to avoid using any part of the animal that is considered sacred to Hindus.