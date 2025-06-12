Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor engaged to IIM graduate Milind Chandwani: Who is he?

Actor Avika Gor recently announced her engagement to Milind Chandwani, sharing glimpses of their intimate ceremony on social media along with a heartfelt caption.

Advertisement

Chandwani, an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad, began his career at the Indian tech giant Infosys and later founded the NGO Campus Diaries, which focuses on supporting underprivileged children.

Also Read: On behalf of the girl child

In a post on X, Gor wrote, "He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order 🙈)…and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He’s logic, calm, and “let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case.”

Advertisement

“I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical,” she added.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani first crossed paths in Hyderabad in 2020 through mutual friends and have been in a relationship for nearly five years. Gor has often playfully remarked that she was "married to him in (her) head" long before their feelings became mutual.

Also Read: An open letter to TV viewers

Who is Milind Chandwani? Milind Chandwani is an engineer-turned-philanthropist. After graduating from Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering in Bangalore, he began his career as a Software Engineer at Infosys, according to a report by Republic. However, he left the corporate world to work with non-profits like Teach For India and iTeach Schools, focusing on education and welfare for marginalized communities.

Advertisement

Currently, he serves as the CEO of Camp Diaries, an NGO that provides educational opportunities to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Milind also gained public praise through his appearance on MTV Roadies Season 17, where he was a member of Neha Dhupia’s gang. Though he didn’t reach the finale, his performance and personality resonated with both the audience and the show’s mentors, earning him a strong youth following.

Advertisement

Widely known for her roles in television, Gor rose to fame with Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka. She later transitioned to films, starring in Vikram Bhatt's 1920: Horrors of the Heart (2023) and Bloody Ishq (2024). Most recently, she appeared in the Telugu crime thriller Shanmukha (2025).

A couple of days ago, actor Hina Khan, who will also be seen in COLORS' reality TV show, tied the knot with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit.

Announcing their sacred union, Hina and Rocky in a joint Instagram post wrote, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband.”

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)