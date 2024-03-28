Baltimore bridge collapse: Netizens slam 'racist' cartoon on cargo ship Dali's Indian crew
Reacting to a cartoon against Indian crew members onboard the ill-fated 'DALI' container ship that crashed with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in US' Baltimore, netizens slammed the cartoon calling it 'racist', while some others pointed out that the ship was likely being steered by a local American
Reacting to a cartoon against Indian crew members onboard the ill-fated 'DALI' container ship that crashed with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in US' Baltimore on Wednesday and caused the collapse of the same, netizens slammed the cartoon calling it 'racist', while some others pointed out that the ship was likely being steered by a local American.