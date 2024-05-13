A heartwarming video of a young deer and a rabbit playing together is reminiscent of Disney's Bambi and Thumper, evoking nostalgia among viewers.

In a post on X, Buitengebieden said, “A real-life Bambi and Thumper.."

Reactions flooded the post, and netizens said they looked "adorable together". Another wrote, "Art imitated life."

As of the time of writing, the video has garnered 12,000 reposts, 119,000 likes, 422 comments, and 7 million views.

Netizens react to the viral post on X.

One user commented, "They both understand the instincts." Another user remarked, "They are best friends." A different user expressed, "Animation brought to life."

Another user observed, "Baby rabbit with adorable goat." Someone else commented, "Real-life Disney movie."

A user stated, "This can't be real; I think it's an edit. The rabbit isn't really the animal here."

A user said, “This is why Dad and the other Animators at Disney would spend hours at Zoo’s, Farms, petting Zoos, Ranches watching, sketching anything moving for “Bambi" “Jungle Book". People said ‘Fawns & Rabbits" don’t act that way with each other.. AHH Yes they do ! ;- )"

Bambi and Thumper are iconic characters from Disney's animated film "Bambi," released in 1942. Bambi is a young deer, while Thumper is a rabbit. They share a heartwarming friendship in the film, and their playful interactions have become memorable moments in cinematic history.

