Bandhan, Canara Bank officers caught abusing employees for failing to meet targets, netizens react | Video
A viral video of the Bandhan Bank and Canara Bank officers verbally abusing employees for failing to meet targets has irked social media users
A viral video showing officers of Bandhan Bank and Canara Bank reprimanding junior employees for not meeting the targets has erupted a controversy on social media. The video showcases immense pressure on bank employees and has revived the long debate on work culture in the industry. In recorded video of an online meeting, officers of Bandhan Bank can be seen using foul language for their employees who failed to meet targets in March.