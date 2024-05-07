A viral video of the Bandhan Bank and Canara Bank officers verbally abusing employees for failing to meet targets has irked social media users

A viral video showing officers of Bandhan Bank and Canara Bank reprimanding junior employees for not meeting the targets has erupted a controversy on social media. The video showcases immense pressure on bank employees and has revived the long debate on work culture in the industry. In recorded video of an online meeting, officers of Bandhan Bank can be seen using foul language for their employees who failed to meet targets in March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The viral video showcases the use of foul language by officials who are intimidating their juniors for failing to meet the target. The incident has garnered immense criticism from social media.

In the video, the officer can be seen reacting aggressively to employee's apology saying asking "Are you even ashamed of yourself? This is March?"

Bandhan Bank issues clarification Taking cognisance of the matter, Bandhan Bank has issued a clarification in the matter and assured of necessary action against the bank officer.

“The Bank has taken cognizance of the incident. At Bandhan Bank, we place high emphasis on values & we condemn such behaviour. We do not endorse or promote such an approach. Necessary action has already been initiated & we will take appropriate steps in line with the Bank’s policy," wrote Bandhan Bank in an X post.

Social media reaction to the viral video The viral video has garnered severe backlash on X. Many users shared their own experiences of working in the banking industry.

“I can see the same thing happening in PSB team meets within 3 years," wrote an X user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Looks like top executives from PSBs have shifted to Bandhan Bank," wrote another.

Another user expressed sympathy with the bank employee who was at the receiving end of the officer's tirade and wrote, “total sympathies with that Kunal - to have been driven to extreme pressure to show results, he is now vitiating the entire region... The best solution is - listed companies...stop publishing quarterly results... let it be an annual exercise."

“I had experienced a similar situation while I was working with him at Indusind bank..and when i reported it to HR & concerned authorities ..i was fired from job. He misbehaves with all employees and his true behaviour had been revealed.Women employee d9nt feel safe working with him," wrote a social media user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

