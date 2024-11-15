Bandish Bandits Season 2: New song from Amazon Prime Video OTT web series drops on YouTube ahead of release date | Watch

The much-awaited Bandish Bandits Season 2 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 13. The musical drama, which won hearts in its first season, will continue its exploration of the fusion between Indian classical music and contemporary pop. Protagonists Radhe and Tamanna will continue to navigate personal and professional challenges.

Amazon Prime Video has dropped a new song from the musical. It’s called Ghar Aa Maahi. The music is composed by Ana Rehman with lyrics by Shubham Shirule. Prominent Bollywood singer Nikhita Gandhi has sung the song along with digV.

“Best song of the year, hands down!” wrote one user on YouTube while another commented, “Can't stop playing this on repeat! Such a vibe!"

“Incredible lyrics! Speaks straight to the heart!" posted one social media user. Another remarged, “The visuals in this video are stunning! Love the vibrant colors."

The new season promises heightened drama and deeper conflicts as Radhe and Tamanna’s journey progresses. The stakes are set to rise, with their contrasting ambitions creating fresh challenges.

Creators Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari return for the second season, with Tiwari directing and co-writing alongside Atmika Didwania and Karan Singh Tyagi. Bindra produces the series under Leo Media Collective.

The original cast will reprise their roles, including Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang and Kunaal Roy Kapur. New faces like Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi and Saurabh Nayyar will add fresh dimensions to the story.

‘Pushed the boundaries’ “With the sophomore season of ‘Bandish Bandits,’ we’ve pushed the boundaries with the music and the story,” said Nikhil Madhok, head of originals at Prime Video India.