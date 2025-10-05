Bengaluru auto driver reveals he earns ‘2-3 lakhs per month’; internet is in disbelief

A Bengaluru resident’s post on X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral after he shared an unusual encounter with an autorickshaw driver who, he claims, owns property worth several crores, earns lakhs in rent, and has invested in an AI startup; however, Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims. In his post, Akash Anandani wrote, “Bangalore is crazy, the auto wala bhaiya said he has 2 houses worth 4-5 crores, both on rent, earns close to 2-3 lakhs per month, and is a startup founder/investor in an AI-based startup bruh

The post has since been widely shared, sparking amusement, disbelief, and curiosity among social media users.

‘Drives Only on Weekends’ Anandani added that the driver told him “this was the first work he started off with so he drives on weekends sometimes.” He said he was intrigued after noticing the man’s Apple Watch and AirPods, which led him to start a conversation.

Mixed Reactions Online Responses on X ranged from admiration to scepticism. Some users said they had heard similar stories before, claiming many older drivers in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area had “took big lands for cheap” and continued to drive autos despite their wealth. One user commented, “They are not founders but investors.”

Others questioned the story’s truth. “You made all this up didn’t you?” one user asked. Anandani replied, “no no,” explaining once again that the driver’s luxury gadgets had caught his attention.