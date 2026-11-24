A conversation between a Bengaluru passenger and a cab driver has triggered a discussion on social media about daily earnings, multiple income streams and the business of operating taxis. What started as an ordinary cab ride to Majestic soon turned into an interesting exchange about the driver's earnings and his fleet of vehicles.

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Recounting the experience in a post on X, the passenger said he had booked a cab in Bengaluru the previous night. During the journey, he began chatting with the driver about his work and daily life. The conversation eventually shifted to the driver's daily income.

"Then we started talking about how much he earns in a day. He literally showed me his earnings for the day on Uber: ₹4,800, and that was until 10:30 PM. He was going to drive for another 2 hours," he wrote.

However, driving a cab was reportedly not the driver's only source of income.

The passenger said the driver also owned 10 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga cars in Mumbai, which he rented out at ₹1,500 per vehicle per day. This reportedly earned him ₹15,000 daily in rental income.

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When combined with his reported Uber earnings of ₹4,800, the driver's total daily income came to approximately ₹19,800, or nearly ₹20,000, according to the passenger's calculation.

The passenger was impressed by the driver's approach to building multiple income sources and the hard work involved in running the business.

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"That is an insane amount, and he is truly earning it through his hard work. This amount is even more than the package of a senior manager at a product company," he added.

How did social media users react to the cab driver's earnings? The post has drawn considerable attention online, with users sharing different views on the driver's reported income. While some praised his ability to build a business alongside his cab-driving work, others questioned whether the figures reflected his actual profits.

One user pointed out that the income might look impressive but needed to be assessed after accounting for expenses such as fuel, vehicle maintenance, rental costs and the long hours spent behind the wheel.

Another user highlighted the benefits and challenges of running an independent business, arguing that being one's own boss offers a level of flexibility that may not always be possible in corporate jobs.

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A third person said, "10 Ertigas? That's actually impressive if true."

What did users say about the costs of running a 10-car fleet? A fourth user questioned how much the driver would actually earn after meeting the costs of operating the fleet.

“ ₹15,000 a day from renting 10 cars sounds impressive, but what about EMIs, maintenance, insurance, driver payments and days when the cars aren't running? Still, owning and managing a fleet of 10 vehicles is a serious business in itself. We often underestimate how much business happens outside the corporate world. Would be interesting to know how much he actually takes home after all expenses.”

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