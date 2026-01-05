Bengaluru couple goes viral for 2025 expense - ₹2.5 lakh on food, 29 lakh on travel; netizens ask ‘working for Ambanis?'

The couple said groceries, ordered salads and eating out cost 2.5 lakh, while domestic help, utilities and subscriptions totalled 1.5 lakh, and grooming and cab travel 1.3 lakh.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated5 Jan 2026, 06:22 PM IST
Bengaluru couple reveals annual spending of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>47 lakh in 2025.
Bengaluru couple reveals annual spending of ₹47 lakh in 2025.(Instagram)

A Bengaluru-based couple has attracted a great deal of attention online after revealing what their total annual expense were for the year 2025, leaving many social media users astonished.

In a recent Instagram video, creators Prakriti Arora and Ashish Kumar provided a breakdown of their planned annual expenses while living in Bengaluru in 2025. The breakdown included every aspect of living expenses, including: rent, groceries, food delivery (ordered salads), dining out, travel, fitness and lifestyle expenses.

The couple said they rented their flat in Bengaluru for a total of 5 lakh in rent for the year. Fitness was a large focus for them in 2025, therefore, they hired a personal trainer and continued their Pilates membership. Both of these expenses combined cost 1 lakh.

The couple stated that the costs of groceries, ordered salads and dining out accounted for 2.5 lakh of their total annual expenses. Costs related to employing domestic help, building maintenance, utilities, and app subscriptions combined together for a total cost of 1.5 lakh, while the costs associated with other spending including grooming and cab fare amounted to 1.3 lakh.

Travel costs were listed as the couple's largest expense. They stated that during the year, they took 63 flights, visited 13 countries on six continents, and stayed at a combination of hotels/Airbnb for 121 nights. They estimated the total cost of travel for the year was 29 lakh.

As professional content creators, the couple has also invested in upgrading their content creation equipment with an estimated cost of 2.5 lakh for the tools needed to produce content.

Shopping and what they described as “matching love bands” added a further 4 lakh to their expenses.

Overall, the couple said their total expenditure for 2025 stood at close to 47 lakh.

Reflecting on their relationship with money, the couple said discussions around finances had once been emotionally difficult, but regular reviews had helped eliminate “insecurities or doubts”. Encouraging others to do the same, they wrote in the caption of their post, “This is the best time to get talking, grab your pen and paper and define your finances!”

Here's how social media users reacted:

The disclosure drew strong reactions from viewers. “They called me poor in 9999999999 languages,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “What do you do for a living, buddy? I am very curious because, like you, it is my dream also to travel all over the country and enjoy, so that's why I am very curious and want to know.”

A third user added, “Congratulations! You are living your life to the fullest.”

A fourth user asked: “Do you work for Ambanis?”

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

