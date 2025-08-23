‘Bangalore flat owners are greedy’: Reddit fumes as Bengaluru rents skyrocket to ‘unbelievable’ heights

A Reddit user has voiced frustration over the steep rise in house rents across Bangalore after the COVID-19 pandemic. The post argues that, while demand and supply may explain the “market rate”, landlords are taking advantage of the situation.

“Bangalore flat owners are greedy,” says the Reddit post.

The Reddit post says even modest apartments in basic buildings in Bengaluru are being listed at ₹50,000 per month. The user points out that many landlords do not depend on this money. But, they still justify their decisions by saying others are charging the same.

The OP criticises this attitude, saying it fuels inflation across sectors like travel, food and healthcare.

“Yes, it’s a capitalist system, but this mindset also fuels the very inflation we complain about,” the post adds.

The user also highlights the limited choices available, as jobs are concentrated in certain parts of India.

“When I brought this up with some Bangaloreans, I got the usual reply: ‘If you don’t like it, get lost’. But that ignores reality,” the user says.

“The truth is, jobs aren’t spread evenly across the country, so many of us don’t have much choice,” adds the user.

When another Reddit user informs that a flat owner demanded ₹10 lakh as a security deposit, the OP says such people do not call it “greed”. It's "just the way things work".

“I hope they don't complain about where their tax money is going. Gen pop (general population) as corrupt as its politicians,” the poster adds.

‘Blame the system’ Then, a Reddit user compares Bengaluru’s current rent situation to that of San Francisco. The user points out the absence of market regulation and the willingness of wealthy tenants to pay inflated rates.

“Blame the bloody politicians and the system. Why don't they outsource IT jobs to other cities? I'm fed up that both Bangalore and Hyderabad are becoming IT hubs. Why not other cities?” wondered another.

Another user agreed: “It's High time IT moved to another city, too. Belgaum, Kolhapur, Nasik, Vijaywada, Rourkela, Nagpur, etc., rather than everyone going to the same place.”

Another user says, just three years ago, they paid ₹20,000 for a 2BHK flat in the National Games Village. But, now, the same place is asking for ₹32,000. The user called the rise “unbelievable”.