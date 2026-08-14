Bengaluru Freedom Habba 2026: Traffic curbs, Metro closure, QR entry—full guide for visitors

Traffic restrictions and a temporary Metro station closure will be in place in Bengaluru on August 15 as the city prepares to host the Freedom Habba 2026 at Vidhana Soudha. Ambedkar Veedhi will be shut to traffic from 11 am, while entry and exit at Dr BR Ambedkar Metro Station/Vidhana Soudha Metro Station will remain suspended from 10 am to 9.30 pm.

The Freedom Habba, organised in front of Vidhana Soudha to mark Independence Day, will be held from noon to 10 pm. Only registered visitors will be permitted to attend the event, with entry being managed through QR codes.

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao told PTI on Thursday that preparations for the public celebration were complete.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the traffic restrictions for Bengaluru Freedom Habba 2026? ⌵ Traffic on Ambedkar Veedhi will be closed from 11 am on August 15, affecting routes from Ambedkar Road towards KR Circle and other nearby areas. 2 How can visitors enter the Bengaluru Freedom Habba event? ⌵ Visitors must register and use QR codes for entry, which is restricted to one person per code. Children under 12 do not need to register. 3 Why is the Vidhana Soudha Metro station closed during the Freedom Habba? ⌵ The Metro station will be closed for entry and exit from 10 am to 9.30 pm on August 15 to manage the large crowds expected at the event. 4 What activities can visitors expect at Bengaluru Freedom Habba 2026? ⌵ Visitors can enjoy cultural performances, a parade, children's activities, exhibitions, and musical programs celebrating Independence Day. 5 Should visitors carry any identification to enter Bengaluru Freedom Habba? ⌵ Yes, all visitors entering Vidhana Soudha must carry a valid identity card to gain access to the event.

The event will feature cultural performances, a parade, children's activities, exhibitions and musical programmes aimed at bringing citizens together to celebrate Independence Day.

QR-based entry and 18 entry points Around 18,000 people have already registered for the Freedom Habba, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh told PTI. Each QR code will permit entry for only one person.

Children below 12 years will not be required to register. Visitors entering Vidhana Soudha, however, must carry a valid identity card, and those without one will not be allowed inside.

Entry and exit will be permitted through GPO Circle, KR Circle and Cubbon Park (High Court Gate) routes. Authorities have established 18 entry points for the event.

Those entering Vidhana Soudha will also be given colour-coded tags.

Traffic restrictions Ambedkar Veedhi will be completely closed to vehicular traffic from 11 am on August 15.

Traffic movement from Ambedkar Road towards KR Circle will be restricted. Vehicles travelling from KR Circle along Sheshadri Road towards Shivajinagar and Vasanth Nagar via Ambedkar Road will also face restrictions.

The public has been advised to plan their journeys accordingly as the celebrations are expected to draw a large crowd.

Vidhana Soudha Metro station to remain closed Entry and exit at Dr BR Ambedkar Metro Station/Vidhana Soudha Metro Station will be temporarily suspended from 10 am to 9.30 pm on Saturday.

Commuters have been advised to use Cubbon Park Metro Station and Sir M Visvesvaraya Metro Station (Central College) instead.

Metro and bus services will be available after the event.

More than 3,000 police personnel deployed More than 3,000 personnel, including Civil Police and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel, will be deployed to maintain security during the Freedom Habba.

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Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said the deployment has been planned to prevent any untoward incident during the celebrations.

Special arrangements will also be made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

What visitors can expect The celebrations will begin with a colourful Independence Day parade involving around 25 contingents and troupes representing India's cultural diversity, different regions of Karnataka and various professions. Folk performances, music and other cultural programmes will also be held.

A children's mela will focus on India's freedom struggle through activities designed to make learning engaging. Children will also be taken on guided tours of Vidhana Soudha in groups of 20-25, with each tour lasting about 15 minutes.

Musical performances in Kannada and other Indian languages will highlight India's cultural diversity. The programme will conclude with an evening concert followed by a mass singing performance involving the public.

More than 120 stalls showcasing lifestyle products, handicrafts, organic clothing, toys, textiles, food and other products will be set up along Ambedkar Veedhi. The stalls will remain open throughout the day.

A nine-section Freedom Journey will take visitors through different stages of India's freedom struggle. Near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, visitors will also be able to experience the ‘Walking Museum - India’s Freedom Journey’.

LED screens will be installed at various locations inside the Vidhana Soudha premises so that visitors can watch the programmes from different points.

Drinking water, toilets and help desks Around 80 bio-toilets will be available across the venue, including 30 inside Vidhana Soudha and 50 outside.

Drinking-water counters will be placed at key locations. Volunteers wearing designated T-shirts and identified as “May I Help You?” personnel will assist visitors throughout the venue.

Private vehicles and taxis will not be permitted inside the Lok Bhavan premises.

Visitors have been asked not to carry bags or backpacks, food, tobacco products, cigarettes, alcohol, professional cameras, video cameras, laptops or other electronic and electrical devices.

Sharp and metallic objects, matchboxes, lighters, inflammable materials, arms and ammunition will also not be allowed.