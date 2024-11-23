‘Bangalore, lifeless concrete jungle and rude,’ says Haryana woman; netizens ask, ‘compared to Gurgaon?’

A woman from Haryana, now living in Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru, shares her experiences of the city's vibrant culture and community, contrasting it with her previous life in the Bengaluru suburb of Varthur. 

Livemint
Updated23 Nov 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Church Street in Bengaluru has been transformed into a new-look road that the government plans to reserve for pedestrians, at least for a few hours every day. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Church Street in Bengaluru has been transformed into a new-look road that the government plans to reserve for pedestrians, at least for a few hours every day. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

A woman from Haryana, who has been living in Bengaluru for the past four years, recently took to Reddit to express her views about the city.

In her detailed post, she described Bengaluru as “overrated” and its people as “rude,” adding that much of the city felt like a “lifeless concrete jungle.”

Also Read: Reddit down for thousands of users worldwide amid technical issues: Here's what happened

In a post on Reddit, the user wrote, “During my stay in Varthur, I often felt that Bangalore was overrated. Although it is marketed as a tech hub, my experience was limited to its proximity to the tech park. The area lacked proper roads, infrastructure, amenities, and—most importantly for me—culture. It felt non-existent. People were rude, disconnected from each other, and the place resembled a lifeless concrete jungle—more like a concrete immigrant asylum.” 

"Fast forward to today, I now live in Padmanabhanagar, which is probably deep in the heart of Bengaluru towards south west. It’s a place where someone like me, a "North" techie would least expect to venture, because there is no point living there unless you are a localite, tech parks are far away from that place, but I shifted to complete WFH now," the post added.

Also Read: Happy feet: Dance prodigy Barkat Arora wows netizens with swift moves | Watch viral video

“The South Indian culture we often see on TV or read about in books is very much alive here. My husband was born and brought up here, so he knows the entire block we live in, and he has introduced me already to everyone lol. The people here seem educated and come from well-to-do families, they are culturally rooted - yet they seem progressive. Many of their children are pursuing master’s degrees in the US or working in some tech companies or non-tech in Bangalore. I’m amazed at how different the cultures and vibes can be within the same city. When I lived in Varthur, I never imagined Bangalore could be so beautiful and welcoming. Now that I’m here, I feel incredibly lucky, and I don’t ever want to leave this place. I want to explore the city more and more,” added the user.

Many people urged the woman to delete her post, concerned that her praise for areas like Padmanabhanagar would draw too much attention.

Her Reddit post about Bengaluru triggered a wave of reactions from both locals and outsiders, with opinions divided.

One local commented, “Most residents live in the southern part of Bengaluru, which feels like a different world. We don’t want more people moving here. Let us enjoy our lives in peace. Stay in places like Indiranagar, Koramangala, or elsewhere. Please don't come here.”

Also Read: Swara Bhasker’s husband Fahad Ahmed alleges EVM tampering as he trails; netizens say, ‘don’t be a cry baby’

Another added, “The areas of Bangalore that aren't dominated by tech parks are wonderful to live in. The people here are genuine, grounded, and have a strong sense of community.”

"Exactly. Most locals stay in south part of Bengaluru and it's a different world. We don't want others shifting here. Let us live our lives peacefully. Stay in indiranagar, Koramangala and other parts. Please don't come here," wrote another user.

I often felt that Bangalore was overrated. It felt like a lifeless concrete jungle—more like a concrete immigrant asylum.

Also Read: ‘Ritchie Ritch II’: Netizens fume as Netflix releases Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s ‘Polo’ trailer; watch here

By the time of writing, the post had reached 1.5k upvotes and had 329 comments.

Key Takeaways
  • Bengaluru’s neighborhoods offer vastly different experiences.
  • Cultural perceptions can vary significantly based on personal experiences.
  • Online discussions can reveal deep divides in local versus newcomer sentiments.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Bangalore, lifeless concrete jungle and rude,’ says Haryana woman; netizens ask, ‘compared to Gurgaon?’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.