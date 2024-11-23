A woman from Haryana, now living in Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru, shares her experiences of the city's vibrant culture and community, contrasting it with her previous life in the Bengaluru suburb of Varthur.

A woman from Haryana, who has been living in Bengaluru for the past four years, recently took to Reddit to express her views about the city.

In her detailed post, she described Bengaluru as “overrated" and its people as “rude," adding that much of the city felt like a “lifeless concrete jungle."

In a post on Reddit, the user wrote, “During my stay in Varthur, I often felt that Bangalore was overrated. Although it is marketed as a tech hub, my experience was limited to its proximity to the tech park. The area lacked proper roads, infrastructure, amenities, and—most importantly for me—culture. It felt non-existent. People were rude, disconnected from each other, and the place resembled a lifeless concrete jungle—more like a concrete immigrant asylum."

"Fast forward to today, I now live in Padmanabhanagar, which is probably deep in the heart of Bengaluru towards south west. It’s a place where someone like me, a "North" techie would least expect to venture, because there is no point living there unless you are a localite, tech parks are far away from that place, but I shifted to complete WFH now," the post added.

“The South Indian culture we often see on TV or read about in books is very much alive here. My husband was born and brought up here, so he knows the entire block we live in, and he has introduced me already to everyone lol. The people here seem educated and come from well-to-do families, they are culturally rooted - yet they seem progressive. Many of their children are pursuing master’s degrees in the US or working in some tech companies or non-tech in Bangalore. I’m amazed at how different the cultures and vibes can be within the same city. When I lived in Varthur, I never imagined Bangalore could be so beautiful and welcoming. Now that I’m here, I feel incredibly lucky, and I don’t ever want to leave this place. I want to explore the city more and more," added the user.

Many people urged the woman to delete her post, concerned that her praise for areas like Padmanabhanagar would draw too much attention.

Her Reddit post about Bengaluru triggered a wave of reactions from both locals and outsiders, with opinions divided.

One local commented, “Most residents live in the southern part of Bengaluru, which feels like a different world. We don’t want more people moving here. Let us enjoy our lives in peace. Stay in places like Indiranagar, Koramangala, or elsewhere. Please don't come here."

Another added, "The areas of Bangalore that aren't dominated by tech parks are wonderful to live in. The people here are genuine, grounded, and have a strong sense of community."

