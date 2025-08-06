Bengaluru man asks ‘Is Wednesday officially WFH day?’ after being asked to pay ₹415 for 6 km

Weeks after Bengaluru authorities were reportedly considering implementing 'work from home' (WFH) on Wednesdays to ease traffic congestion in the Silicon Valley of India, a Redditor once again asked, “Is Wednesday officially the day you avoid work from office?” The user shared how he tried booking a cab for a 6-km journey and was asked to pay ₹415.

The frustrated user, in a now-viral Reddit post, explained how—despite leaving on time for the office on a Wednesday—he had to wait for an hour to get a cab, which was only available at an inflated price.

“I know the brackets when to leave home to avoid all this drama and I’m well within my bracket,” the user lamented. “What next? Should I leave at 7? Then gradually at 6?”

“Autos, non-AC and AC cabs are all charging the same, and yet not accepting! What do these guys want? A pot of gold?”

He wrapped up the post uncertain about the chaos that might unfold once he stepped outside, noting that his 6-km commute usually takes 20 minutes, "but let’s see what happens today.”

Screengrab from the viral post.

The post sparked a wave of responses, with many users expressing similar frustration and recounting their own unusual Wednesday commute experiences.



Here's how social media users react? One user wrote: “Apps check how many hits they get for new bookings in a specific location. The more you reattempt, the more the price climbs. One hack I’ve found: let it try booking and time out, then search again. Sometimes the fare drops.”

Another added: “I stepped out at 6:40 am and even then it felt like rush hour madness. Some part of it is contributed by cows. So many of them. And they don’t budge, no point honking.”

Some Redditors suggested that a possible bus strike may have worsened the situation, forcing more commuters to rely on ride-hailing apps and pushing surge prices even higher.

“Think there’s a bus strike today and the fares are too high because of that,” wrote one user.