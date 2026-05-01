Bengaluru man on 7-year corporate journey: ‘Even after a 50% hike, you still feel empty’

Corporate employees often switch jobs for better pay hikes, but a Bengaluru man who has spent seven years working in the corporate sector believes that earning money never fills the emotional emptiness. The user, who goes by the name Bishist Shome, shared his thoughts through an Instagram reel, which has now struck a chord with people on social media.

‘Why am I doing the same thing for 8 to 9 hours every day?’ Shome believes that despite salary hikes and job switches, the real question often remains unanswered: "Why am I doing the same thing for 8 to 9 hours every day?"

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In the now-viral clip, Shome said: “Seven years in corporate, four jobs, and I’m yet to figure out what actually makes me happy. No matter how much money you earn from corporate, you will always have this feeling of emptiness. Even after a 50% hike, the feeling of emptiness will always come back. A higher salary will only let you afford better distractions: a bigger flat, nicer dinners, better trips. But none of this will answer the real question: Why am I even doing this? Why am I doing the same thing for 8 to 9 hours every day? Money doesn’t fix meaning. It just buys you more time to keep avoiding the same question again and again.”

‘Why am I even doing this?’ The caption of the video reads: “7 years. 4 jobs. Still figuring it out. Nobody talks about this. You can keep switching jobs, chasing 50% hikes, upgrading your lifestyle… and still feel empty on a Sunday night. The bigger flat, the better trips, the nicer dinners, none of it answers the real question: why am I even doing this? Money doesn’t fix meaning. It just buys you time to keep avoiding the question.”

How social media users reacted: The post has evoked a plethora of reactions, with several agreeing with him and sparking discussion about burnout, workplace satisfaction, and the pursuit of purpose beyond pay cheques.

“This is exactly what many people feel but never say out loud.” Another said, “A salary hike feels good for a month, then the same emptiness returns," one user wrote.

Another Instagram user said, “This hit hard. Sunday night anxiety is real.” Someone else wrote, “People need to talk more about meaning, not just money.”

A third user said, "I agree and relate to you."

Another enquired: “Bro, who gave you a 50% hike?”