Bengaluru commuter’s 1-hour trip takes 4 hours, sparks debate — ‘city held me hostage’

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic has once again come under the spotlight after a viral Reddit post detailed a four-hour journey from Whitefield to JP Nagar 9th Phase. The commuter said Google Maps had estimated the trip at three hours, but reality was far worse. “Both options, cutting through the city or taking the Outer Ring Road, were complete nightmares. Add the floods, and it honestly felt like the city was holding me hostage,” the Reddit user wrote.

The usual time on Google Maps from Whitefield to JP Nagar is around one hour, provided there is no traffic.

Potholes and waterlogging make commute a nightmare He described navigating waterlogged stretches and pothole-ridden roads, calling them “mini swimming pools” that forced vehicles to crawl at 5–15 km/h. “Water already slows you down, but potholes make it next level. Then people behind think you’re the problem, and boom: one more traffic jam,” he added.

Beyond venting, the commuter urged citizens to think about long-term solutions. “Every day it’s just accept traffic, complain, repeat. But why can’t we collectively push for better public transport, staggered work hours, smarter traffic management, or something that actually changes things?” he asked, adding that he was open to joining initiatives tackling the problem.

How did Reddit users react? The post sparked a lively debate online, with many pointing out Bengaluru’s limited last-mile connectivity.

One user questioned why the commuter hadn’t taken the metro: “Isn’t Whitefield and JP Nagar connected with metro. Why did you take your car?”

Another replied: “Last mile, both sides. That’s the biggest reason people do not want to take a metro… Before/after the metro ride, waiting for eternity to book a ride or haggling with auto walas is really not my thing!”

A visitor from another city added: “Metro rides here are not the worst… but the ride booking after the metro is the worst. I don’t know if it’s demand or what.”