Bengaluru man who faced 7 rejections before getting Amazon job offers advice to candidates: ‘Life is unfair…’

A Bengaluru man has shared his journey of landing a job at a tech giant after facing multiple setbacks, with his resume being rejected several times. His video has gone viral, drawing a wide range of responses, with several users calling his story “inspiring.”

The user, who goes by the name Aritra, documented his experience in an Instagram reel, explaining how he stayed determined and did not lose hope despite repeated job rejections. In the now-viral video, he revealed that he currently works as a data engineer at Amazon and recalled applying to the company several times earlier without success.

“No matter how much we tweak our resume, take referrals, or prepare, we are still going to get rejected. Someone commented this on one of my Instagram videos. Hi, I am Aritra, and I work as a data engineer at Amazon. And today I want to tell you guys a very small story. I applied to Amazon more than 7-8 times over a period of 5 years,” he said.

Multiple applications and repeated rejections Aritra said he explored several routes, including referrals and applying through the company’s job portal, but nothing worked for a long time. “I applied through referrals, through the job portal, and every single time, my resume didn't even get shortlisted. I used to get auto-rejection mails again and again,” he said.

The Amazon employee said there came a point when he had to decide whether to stop trying or continue despite the repeated setbacks.

“At one point, I had two options: stop trying or keep going. I chose to keep going, and one day I finally got the interview call. This time, I was prepared enough to crack it,” he said.

Message for those facing rejection Despite the disappointments, he chose to keep going and later shared words of encouragement for others struggling with career setbacks.

“Life is unfair, competitive, and exhausting sometimes. We cannot control every rejection, but what we can control is our consistency, our preparation, and our hard work. Trust me, hard work can take us to places we have never imagined. Never stop believing in yourself and never give up,” he added.

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The video was shared with the caption: “I applied to Amazon so many times. And every single time… my resume got rejected before even getting screened. No OA link. No interview. Nothing. Honestly, it hurt. It felt like I wasn’t even getting the chance to prove myself or my worth. But did I give up? No. I kept learning. Kept improving. Kept applying. And today, here I am, working at Amazon. Sometimes success takes longer than expected. That doesn’t mean you stop believing in yourself.”

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How social media users reacted: The video swiftly went viral and has garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

One user wrote, “Felt like my own journey of getting into a product company. I don't care how many years it takes. If we truly want something, we work for it for years. Happy for you.” Another said, “Consistency really matters more than one rejection.” A third commented, “Auto-rejection mails hurt the most, but this gives hope.” Another user wrote, “Hard work and patience always pay off.” Someone else added, “Needed to hear this today.” Another said, “This proves that delayed success is still success.”