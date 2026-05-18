Bengaluru man who faced 7 rejections before getting Amazon job offers advice to candidates: ‘Life is unfair…’

A Bengaluru man has shared his journey of landing a job at a tech giant after facing multiple setbacks, with his resume being rejected several times. His video has gone viral, drawing a wide range of responses, with several users calling his story “inspiring.”

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The user, who goes by the name Aritra, documented his experience in an Instagram reel, explaining how he stayed determined and did not lose hope despite repeated job rejections. In the now-viral video, he revealed that he currently works as a data engineer at Amazon and recalled applying to the company several times earlier without success.

“No matter how much we tweak our resume, take referrals, or prepare, we are still going to get rejected. Someone commented this on one of my Instagram videos. Hi, I am Aritra, and I work as a data engineer at Amazon. And today I want to tell you guys a very small story. I applied to Amazon more than 7-8 times over a period of 5 years,” he said.

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Multiple applications and repeated rejections Aritra said he explored several routes, including referrals and applying through the company’s job portal, but nothing worked for a long time. “I applied through referrals, through the job portal, and every single time, my resume didn't even get shortlisted. I used to get auto-rejection mails again and again,” he said.

The Amazon employee said there came a point when he had to decide whether to stop trying or continue despite the repeated setbacks.

“At one point, I had two options: stop trying or keep going. I chose to keep going, and one day I finally got the interview call. This time, I was prepared enough to crack it,” he said.

Message for those facing rejection Despite the disappointments, he chose to keep going and later shared words of encouragement for others struggling with career setbacks.

“Life is unfair, competitive, and exhausting sometimes. We cannot control every rejection, but what we can control is our consistency, our preparation, and our hard work. Trust me, hard work can take us to places we have never imagined. Never stop believing in yourself and never give up,” he added.

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The video was shared with the caption: “I applied to Amazon so many times. And every single time… my resume got rejected before even getting screened. No OA link. No interview. Nothing. Honestly, it hurt. It felt like I wasn’t even getting the chance to prove myself or my worth. But did I give up? No. I kept learning. Kept improving. Kept applying. And today, here I am, working at Amazon. Sometimes success takes longer than expected. That doesn’t mean you stop believing in yourself.”

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How social media users reacted: The video swiftly went viral and has garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

One user wrote, “Felt like my own journey of getting into a product company. I don't care how many years it takes. If we truly want something, we work for it for years. Happy for you.” Another said, “Consistency really matters more than one rejection.” A third commented, “Auto-rejection mails hurt the most, but this gives hope.” Another user wrote, “Hard work and patience always pay off.” Someone else added, “Needed to hear this today.” Another said, “This proves that delayed success is still success.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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