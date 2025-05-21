Bangalore Metro: Instagram user faces the heat for secretly capturing women; social media demands immediate punishment

An Instagram user, dedicated to voyeurism, has come under the scanner after a number of social media users flagged it. The Bengaluru Police has now filed an FIR against the owner of the Instagram account Bangalore Metro Clicks (@metro_chicks). The instagram reportedly had 14 videos of women travelling in Namma Metro without their consent.

The disturbing clips showed women being secretly followed and filmed. Social media users expressed outrage that so many people were supporting such content.

The videos had texts like “finding beautiful girls on Namma Metro”. However, comments were disabled.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda has confirmed that a case was filed at Banashankari Police Station. According to him, the accused will be traced and arrested.

Veteran BJP leader PC Mohan has condemned the incident. He calls it a “serious crime” that violates women’s privacy and dignity.

The matter gained attention after a concerned user reported the account on X (formerly Twitter).

“Here is a pervert travelling in Bengaluru metro trains and capturing videos of women secretly and sharing on instagram. Please find him and punish him!!” wrote the user while sharing a link of the Instagram page.

“This is very creepy and dangerous for all women travellers. Please amplify so that he is punished soon,” the user added.

Bengaluru DCP South’s X account replied to the post, “An FIR has been booked in this regard at Banashankari PS and investigation is taken up.”

“What is also shocking is that the page has more than 5k followers,” reacted one X user.

Meanwhile, the account continued to gain followers. It went from 5,500 to over 6,136 within a day.

The videos have now been deleted and the linked Telegram channel is shut down. Before the deletion, a social media user took a screenshot of the page and shared it online.

“People who liked it also should be arrested,” demanded one social media user.

Another remarked, “All their followers also need to be exposed & complaints filed.”

Possible legal actions The accused faces a strong case, given the public outcry and political pressure. If convicted, the accused could face imprisonment under the IT Act (Section 67), BNS (Section 78(2)), as well as IPC 354C for voyeurism.