Bengaluru land sold for ‘marriage?’ Daughter now demands compensation from buyer, 19 years later

A land transaction that took place nearly two decades ago has now become the centre of a legal dispute in Bengaluru, after the daughter of the original seller sent a legal notice to the current owners, alleging the property was sold without her consent.

The matter came to light after the current owner, whose father bought the plot in 2006 under BBMP jurisdiction, shared the details on Reddit. According to the post, the sale was executed directly by the seller without any Power of Attorney (POA). The buyer stated, “There was no POA involved” and added that they have “been paying property taxes regularly since the purchase of the property.” The Khata certificate is also reportedly in the buyer’s father’s name.

Despite all legal paperwork being in order, the seller’s daughter is now demanding compensation, claiming she was not consulted during the sale. The buyer pointed out that “the seller’s daughter was not a minor at the time of sale. In fact, according to the seller, the property was sold off to get her married.”

The situation has been further complicated by the shifting stance of the seller’s son. Initially, he dismissed the matter as a “family issue” and told the buyer they were “trying to resolve it amicably.” However, after several months, he informed the buyers that the family would be “going through with this legally” and advised them to get a lawyer.

The buyer revealed that the tone has changed again in recent days, with the seller’s son now pushing for an out-of-court resolution. “It’s now, i.e. in the past few days, he is saying to settle things with her, as even they’re also trying to do so and to not go ahead legally,” she wrote. She also alleged subtle intimidation, adding, “He also indirectly threatens by saying, ‘What if the judge rules in her favour? What will you do then and all such things.’”

Screengrab from the viral post.

Legal advice has reassured the buyer that they have a strong case and can proceed through the proper channels. However, the seller’s son reportedly continues to pressure for a private settlement, allegedly citing other cases where “2-3 buyers have settled” similar disputes.

The Reddit post has since gained traction, prompting a flurry of responses. One commenter wrote, “Not a lawyer: but if you have the sale deeds from 2006 and surveys in your name, then you should be fine legally. (The same has to exist in the government records, first check if it's there).”*