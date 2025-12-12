'Don’t use Kannada as Trump card’: Bengaluru cab driver – passenger spat goes viral, internet reacts

In another episode of a dispute between a cab driver and a woman passenger in Bengaluru, the video shows a heated exchange between the two over the drop-off point. The clip, which is doing the rounds on the social media platform X, captures a furious woman shouting at the driver, who also appears to respond aggressively in Kannada.

The clip begins with the driver repeatedly urging the woman to “check your location”, emphasising that he cannot leave her “100 metres away”. While she attempts to explain where she needs to go, the exchange steadily grows more strained. At one stage, the driver raises his voice, asking why she is making him wait and blaming her for not confirming her exact destination.

Advertisement

Although the woman continues trying to clarify the situation, the driver keeps arguing, remarking that he will find out “how much money” she plans to pay. When she informs him that she is recording the incident because of his behaviour, he dismissively replies that she is “making a video for nonsense”.

Also Read | Bengaluru woman surprised by Rapido driver’s midnight message in auto ride

The argument intensifies when the woman challenges him over calling her “nonsense”. He brushes off her complaint, saying he does not grasp what she is referring to, and once more insists that she confirm the drop-off point.

As the video nears its end, the driver asserts that he has been in the profession for many years and has always taken passengers to their intended locations.

The footage has sparked extensive discussion online, with people weighing in on the passenger’s conduct, the driver’s reactions, difficulties in communication, and the role of language barriers in the brawl.

Advertisement

Also Read | IndiGo cancels 60 flights from Bengaluru; CEO Piter Elbers to appear before DGCA

Here’s how people reacted on social media: “GPS won’t have 100% accuracy. She could’ve walked if it’s hardly 50–100 metres. I see the fault is with the customer. Usually cab drivers drop you if you ask in a requesting tone for hardly 50–100 metres. She has an arrogant tone, and you can see the driver started recording as she said nonsense bakwas,” one user wrote.

“It has become common; I’ve experienced similar situations where calmly apologising and offering to pay an extra 10–20 rupees resolves the issue, and drivers are happy to drop me at the exact location if the address was incorrect,” a second user commented.

Advertisement