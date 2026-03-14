Fresher with ₹1.5 lakh salary moves to Bengaluru, details expenses; ‘savings were barely ₹15K’

A social media post detailing the experience of living in India’s technology hub has caught the attention of people on the internet, with several left stunned after learning about the salary and savings at the end of the month. Taking to X, a user who goes by the name @AlfinCodes detailed how his cousin was left with minimal savings despite having a lucrative package.

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The post shared how his cousin, a computer science graduate, excitedly moved to Bengaluru for his first software developer job with a salary of ₹1.5 lakh per month. He added that the family back home initially believed the move meant he had “made it”.

“My cousin moved to Bengaluru for a ₹1.5L per month tech job. Six months later, he realised something no one tells freshers. A Computer Science graduate in his first software developer role, he moved to Bengaluru for better opportunities with a salary of ₹1.5L per month,” the user wrote.

“Back home, everyone thought he had made it. Big tech job. Big city. Big salary.”

Living costs quickly change the perception However, the post explained that the reality of living in Bengaluru quickly changed that perception. According to the user, a significant portion of the salary was consumed by basic living costs.

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“Rent for a small apartment near the office was ₹36K. Food and groceries cost ₹13K to ₹15K. Cabs and autos, with traffic being insane, added another ₹6K to ₹8K. Swiggy, coffee and weekends out came to ₹10K to ₹12K.”

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He added that a number of overlooked expenses pile up over time.

“Then came the things nobody talks about. Subscriptions. Medical expenses. Unexpected bills. Sending money back home.”

Limited savings by month’s end According to the post, the young professional was left with only limited savings by the end of the month.

“By the end of the month, savings were barely ₹15K to ₹20K.”

“That’s when he realised something most people outside big cities don’t see. A ₹1L plus salary sounds huge in your hometown, but in a city like Bengaluru, it often just means you’re getting started. Big salary. Small savings. Welcome to Bengaluru life,” the post added.

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Social media users weigh in The post has evoked several responses from social media users, many of whom discussed the cost of living in the city.

One user asked, “Is Bengaluru that expensive?” while another suggested that rent could be reduced with better location choices. “Well the rent part could be reduced if you find places a little farther away from the office area along the metro, from where he could reach his office, which would save quite a lot!”

Others simply agreed with the sentiment. “It’s expensive here,” one person wrote, while another added, “Yes, that's true. If you're working in your hometown, you're earning the most.”

A different user summed up the situation by calling it the “Sad reality of Bengaluru.”

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Another asked: “Is Bangalore that expensive?”

Another said: “The expenses listed are mostly exaggerated and discretionary. You can do away with most of these.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Mint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.