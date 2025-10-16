‘Shut offices in Bengaluru…’: X user pleads with Google, Infosys, Wipro after ‘6-hour traffic’ jam

It was yet another chaotic morning on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR) - home to many of India’s top tech companies - as heavy traffic brought the stretch to a grinding halt during peak office hours on Wednesday. Tens of vehicles were caught in the gridlock, leaving office-goers helpless as congestion snaked across several kilometres. A viral video shared by the Civic Opposition of India on X showed dozens of cars, including a school bus, caught up in the traffic jam. Users echoed tech giants such as Infosys, Wipro, Google, and Accenture, urging action, as they “cannot afford to sit six hours a day just sitting in traffic.”

Residents reacting to the video expressed frustration and slammed "incompetent" Indian bosses, saying many US firms advise: "If your commute takes over an hour, work hybrid." But Indian bosses are busy proving loyalty instead of showing empathy.

The post has evoked numerous comments. Here are some of the reactions:

A user wrote two options: "Companies should provide free but compulsory buses for employees. For each bus, 50 cars less on the road. In a month, an employee must travel at least 10 days by bus; if they don’t, it is considered leave.

Shut offices in Bengaluru and open them in Mysuru, Hosuru, Mangaluru, etc."

Another user wrote: “If you build a city, its parks, and apartments, then plan roads, this is a problem. Learn from Hyderabad to decongest by building better and futuristic infrastructure in advance. When creating parks, you must have provided affordable housing and mandatory relocation.”

A third user said: “I visited Bengaluru last in 2017. It took me three hours to go from the airport to the hotel where I was attending an event. I had to puke and get that travel out of my system before entering the event. I have never visited since and hopefully never will. Bengaluru could not sustain more people in 2017. We are in 2025. Please don't blame the government for Bengaluru.”

Bengaluru ORR traffic update

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued an update on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), reporting heavy congestion on Varthur–Marathahalli Road and Vibgyor Road due to the ongoing closure of Panathur Road.

