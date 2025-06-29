Bengaluru man shares tactic to lower auto fares, but internet isn't happy: ‘You wasted 30 minutes for this?'

A Bengaluru man’s so-called “risky hack” to reduce auto-rickshaw fares on ride-hailing apps has stirred debate online. In an anonymous Reddit post, the man claimed his method is the “ultimate” way to counter what he called the city’s “auto mafia”. To tackle high prices in a particular area, the user suggested repeatedly booking and cancelling autos without any intention of taking the ride.

“If you see exorbitant prices for autos, just keep booking and cancel them as soon as they reach your vicinity. For your safety, keep the pick-up location 1-2 min walk away,” he wrote.

He further claimed this tactic manipulates the app’s pricing algorithm.

“Just keep booking and cancelling them as soon as they reach your vicinity. With enough autos in your vicinity, the demand automatically falls,” the post read.

According to him, using this trick over 30 minutes helped him reduce the fare from ₹180 to ₹120.

The post has divided opinion on social media, with some calling the move unethical and others praising it as a clever workaround to beat inflated fares. Another user shared the Reddit post on X, calling the tactic “wrong on so many levels,” which drew sharp reactions from users who criticised the Bengaluru resident. However, many others backed the method, describing it as a way to push back against “overcharging.”

“You wasted 30 minutes of time and energy to save 60 rupees? If you have to do such petty stuff to book an auto, maybe it’s time to switch to a bicycle," one user wrote.

Another pointed out the potential consequences: “Wait till Uber/Rapido blocks your account for doing this. They can detect cancellation abuse.”

Others pointed out the flaws in repeated bookings and cancellations. "They will eventually charge for cancelling many times as it happened to me. Or they'll ban you if you do a lot of times," one of them said.

"It’s a dangerous game, but I guess it could be karma coming back to all the auto guys," said one of them.