'Sit back comfortably': Bengaluru Rapido driver’s message in auto during mid-night leaves woman surprised

In a heartwarming incident that has drawn heaps of praise on the internet, a woman in Bengaluru travelling late at night captured how a local driver was offering female passengers a sense of security and comfort. The video, shared on Instagram, has since gone viral, amassing thousands of likes and a flurry of comments praising the driver.
The video begins with the woman seated in an auto, recording her experience. She shares that she was travelling in a Rapido auto at 12 am. After a brief pause, she shows viewers the message that made her feel “safe.” The back of the auto had a message written in Kannada and English which read: “I’m a father/brother too. Your safety matters. Sit back comfortably.”
Surprised and touched by the message, the woman said she was “actually feeling safe now.”
The video drew a myriad of comments, with many acknowledging how such small gestures can have a huge impact.
One user wrote: “These are real namma Bengaluru auto drivers and they have a huge responsibility.”
Another wrote: “Madam, trust me, you are safe in Bangalore. Local boys/men are never going to tease or bother you, anytime, anywhere. If anyone does, please do check their native.”
A third user wrote: “This is what we want — and exactly what we should do.”
A fourth user said: “I’ve known this city for the last 20 years! It is the safest city for everyone. ❤️”
In a similar related incident, a Bengaluru woman’s touching experience went viral in November after content creator Yogita Rathore shared a heartfelt clip on Instagram. Exhausted, emotional and hungry after a long shoot, Yogita boarded a late-night cab to the airport.
Midway through the journey, the driver suddenly stopped the car. Expecting a brief break, she was surprised when he returned with a box of vegetarian sandwiches. He told her he had heard her telling a friend she hadn’t eaten all day and felt compelled to help, adding that he would have shown the same care to his own sister.
