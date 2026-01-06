Bangalore Redditor works as Rapido Captain for 4 days — How much did he earn? Check viral post

In a recent post on Reddit that has gone viral, a user claimed that they worked part-time as a Rapido bike captain in Bengaluru for four days and offered a breakdown of his earnings.

The user, “No_Election7476”, posted on Reddit and shared what he called a “transparent” earnings breakdown.

“I worked as a Rapido bike captain in Bangalore for 4 days, purely part-time. Thought I’d share a transparent earnings breakdown for anyone curious,” he said.

Writing about his work pattern, the user said that he worked for four days and around four to five hours daily, mostly after 10 pm. The reason why he worked those hours is because “Rapido gives +20% night fare incentive between 10 PM – 6 AM,” he said.

“Also, Rapido didn’t take any commission from my rides. Not 100% sure, but I think this might be due to the pervious ban situation,” he said.

It must be noted that this report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Reddit user shares Rapido earnings breakdown The user then moved on to share his Rapido earnings breakdown over the four days he worked. On Day one, he worked in two shifts — first from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, and then from 11 pm to 1:30 am. During the two shifts, he earned ₹170 and ₹460 respectively, with his total earnings summing up to ₹630 in a total of five hours.

On Day two, he earned a total of ₹750 by working five hours across two shifts — 1 pm to 3 pm where he earned ₹237 and 8:30 pm to 12 am when he made ₹520.

The user then shared that he earned a total of ₹420 by working for three hours from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

On Day four too, he earned a total of ₹420 by working the from 8:30 pm to 12 am, a duration of about four hours.

This took his total earnings over the four days to around ₹2,220, while the petrol cost came to around ₹400. Therefore, his net earnings stood at around ₹1,820 over a total ride time of around 17 hours.

Night rides pay better, says Rapido captain The Reddit user, who worked part-time as a Rapido captain in Bangalore shared his observations from the stint, saying that night rides pay better due to 20% extra fare, while the demand remains decent after 10 pm. An added advantage is lighter traffic at night, which translates to faster trips. He also said that Rapido did not charge him any commission, which made the “earnings feel fair”.

However, the Bangalore man suggested working as a Rapido captain for a side hustle, and not full income.

“Not saying it’s amazing money, but for short-term or emergency cash, riding Rapido part-time (especially nights) is reasonable if you already own a bike,” he said.

