Bengaluru resident of 10 years mulls exit, alleges repeated harassment: 'We feel like aliens'

A man from Madhya Pradesh, who has been living in Bengaluru for almost a decade, has announced that he is considering leaving the city after allegedly facing a series of “disturbing” and “traumatising” experiences. The 38-year-old man claims he is planning to move to Lonavala, triggering a massive debate on social media.

What led to the decision? The frustrated user — who lives with his wife and mother — took to Reddit to share how they once envisioned building their future in the city they “truly loved.” However, he alleged that repeated incidents of harassment and hostility have left them questioning their safety.

Despite their efforts, the family claims to have faced: Road rage incidents where locals allegedly used “filthy words." Disputes with landlords and neighbours over “small things” such as parking. Verbal abuse from auto drivers and shopkeepers over petty matters

According to the man, interactions with the police have also been “unsupportive” and “very rude.”

“The moment you speak English, Hindi, or broken Kannada, they don’t support you,” he alleged.

Did he try learning the local language? Although he has made efforts to learn Kannada, his proficiency remains limited. “A few kind souls have appreciated my effort and treated us warmly, but sadly they feel like a small minority, hardly 5%,” he noted.

He added that more often than not, he and his wife are made to feel like “aliens who don’t belong here.”

How does he compare it with his home state? The man pointed out that in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, there is a large South Indian community. Despite their broken Hindi, he said, “We never made them feel like this.”

What are the family’s future plans? Distressed by what they describe as “grief and constant stress,” the couple is now seriously considering moving to Lonavala.

“My job is work-from-home, and my wife runs a YouTube channel, so work isn’t tied to Bengaluru. We’re thinking of buying a small piece of land and starting fresh in a peaceful place,” he explained.

At the same time, he sought genuine advice on whether Lonavala is a good place to settle, asking about potential drawbacks and whether other towns or cities might offer a more welcoming environment.

What are others suggesting? Here’s how some people responded online:

On Bengaluru’s changing mood: “Hey man, I was born in Bangalore. I've lived here for 30 years, and honestly, Bangalore has changed a lot over the past 5 to 6 years. Everyone is so angry, myself included… I don’t know why you’re still thinking about it if nothing ties you down.”

On alternative cities: “Move to Noida or Gurugram. No language politics over there.”