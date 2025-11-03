Bengaluru residents spot rare comet Lemmon, share breathtaking images online

Bengaluru residents were treated to a rare celestial sight on Saturday evening as Comet Lemmon (C/2025 A6) appeared above the city’s western horizon. Many skywatchers shared photos of the faint green comet, which was visible for a short time.

The event offered a special chance to see an icy visitor from the outer Solar System. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “I'm so glad that I witnessed Comet today in the sky @ #Bengaluru.”

“Noticed something in the sky today morning. #Bengaluru #NammaBengaluru,” another post stated.

Why the comet glows green The comet’s striking green colour comes from the fluorescence of diatomic carbon (C₂) when exposed to ultraviolet sunlight, rather than reflection. This gas is found only in the comet’s coma—the glowing cloud surrounding its nucleus—and quickly breaks apart, leaving the tail almost colourless.

Comet Lemmon was first detected by the Mount Lemmon Survey on Jannuary 3, 2025.

Path through the Solar System According to NASA, the comet is moving into the inner Solar System and will pass closest to the Sun on November 8, after coming near Earth on October 21.

“Although the brightnesses of comets are notoriously hard to predict, optimistic estimates have Comet Lemmon then becoming visible to the unaided eye,” NASA said. The agency added that the comet was best seen in predawn skies until mid-October, before also becoming visible in the evenings.