‘Bengaluru sucks’: Frustrated by traffic, man says he’s moving to Hyderabad

Fed up with Bengaluru’s infamous traffic snarls and poor infrastructure, a city resident has publicly declared his decision to move to Hyderabad — and his post is striking a chord online.

Advertisement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the man recounted how his usual 40-minute commute stretched to nearly two hours due to what he called a “random permanent diversion” caused by ongoing construction.

“Bangalore sucks. Due to random (permanent) diversion, it took me 1 hr 50 min to reach office. Time to leave Bangalore. In 1 year, I’m moving to HYD for sure,” he wrote. Justifying his choice, he added, “The weather in HYD is hot only for 3 months and then it’s almost like BLR.”

Advertisement

The post quickly gained traction, sparking a wave of responses from fellow residents who shared similar frustrations. Some echoed his sentiments, while others compared life in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, especially in terms of infrastructure and quality of life.

A user wrote, “HYD is definitely better in terms of traffic but HYD weather is like blr only for 3 months and then it’s hot.”

Also Read | Brokers moving to 'Gram? Bengaluru techie buys 2BHK after dad spots it on Insta

Another user shared, "I have been both cities, infra wise Hyderabad is top notch but to access this infra you will have to stay in west Hyderabad and that’s the catch. Prices are way tooo costly. 10k/Sqft for a place which is 15km away from Hitech City. If cost isn’t a concern hyd is good for day to day life. Though it lacks the weekend getaways and vibe of blr for day to day life its pretty good!"

Advertisement

"So called Silicon Valley. My foot. Good infrastructure is a dream in India," the third user wrote.

Despite being India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru continues to struggle with chronic traffic congestion, driven by rapid urban growth, narrow roads, and ongoing construction work. With over 13 million residents and an ever-increasing number of vehicles, commuting during peak hours often feels like a daily ordeal.