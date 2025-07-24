'She will always be my greatest hero': Bengaluru techie now earns ₹46 lakh per annum, recalls mother’s sacrifices

A Reddit post detailing the incredible transformation of a Bengaluru-based web developer has struck a chord with thousands online. The anonymous poster, a 35-year-old tech professional, shared how he went from earning just ₹5,000 a month to making ₹46 lakh annually - drawing praise for his perseverance and deep gratitude to his family.

The man, who hails from a modest background, recounted his early years in a village where he and his elder brother stayed behind while their parents moved to Bengaluru in search of better opportunities. His mother juggled several jobs -working as a domestic help during the day and stitching garments at night.

“Her hands were always full, but her heart was even fuller, with love, grit, and the will to change our future,” he wrote in the now-viral post, calling her his “real hero.”

Screengrab from the viral post.

Raised by his grandmother, the boy studied in government schools and later enrolled in a polytechnic institute—not for academics, but because it offered free hostel facilities. That decision proved pivotal. Excelling in studies, he went on to pursue a B.Tech degree, supported financially by his elder brother, who had by then joined Power Grid Corporation of India.

Also Read | total collection might shock you">Bengaluru traffic fines got you down? The total collection might shock you

He began his career as a junior web developer, drawing a salary of just ₹5,000 per month. Despite the low income, he remained determined. “I stayed focused, kept learning, and embraced every challenge,” he shared.

Today, after more than ten years in the technology sector, he earns ₹46 lakh a year. His family now owns five acres of land, has built a house, and even owns a car - things he once thought were beyond reach.

‘Staying Grateful’: Reddit Users Moved by Story The story attracted widespread appreciation on Reddit, with many users lauding his resilience. One person wrote, “Your gratitude to your family comes across. Salute to you and your family pillars.” Another added, “Hope you inspire more to not lose hope and keep learning, evolving, adapting. Staying grateful tells me your grandma instilled all the right values.”

While some remarked that a ₹46 LPA package was not rare in tech, most agreed that the post wasn’t about figures but about overcoming hardships and honouring sacrifices.