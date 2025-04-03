Bengaluru’s hill station-like weather bowls over netizens

Internet dwellers are swooning over Bengaluru's weather, sharing visuals of the rain - which has provided much-needed relief from the scorching heat - on social media. One user shared an image of the Silicon Valley adorned with pink flowering trees, creating a picturesque scene. However, some also expressed concerns over the inevitable long traffic jams due to waterlogging - a common occurrence in the Garden City.



X is aflutter with posts about the cloudy and chilly weather. From a lack of motivation to work to complaints about traffic jams, Bengalureans are churning out memes and jokes.

According to visuals doing the round on social media, parts of Bengaluru are experiencing rainfall. The city had been reeling under blistering heat, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rain and thundershowers for five days this week. The upcoming showers and cloudy skies are expected to cool down the region, making the weather more pleasant for residents.

Here's how people reacted: One user wrote: "Beautiful Bangalore! Every week, it rains for a day, giving us a break from the hot April weather. A Chennai person can only dream of such things. So, Chennai went ahead and built actually good roads. So, what do you value more?"

“Is it only me or Bangalore does feel like Ooty at the moment?” reads a tweet

Another commented: "Summers in Bangalore—the only reason why you cry about traffic but can never leave this city. The weather and its people."

A third user remarked: "It suddenly feels like June came early in Bangalore. Moody weather, dark skies, continuous downpour, a dimly lit room, and a locked-in work session with great music. Bengaluru surprises."

A fourth user said: "Bangalore weather is looking great today! Heavy rain is just what I needed. But now, I’m worried about how I'll get home from the office today 🥹 @peakbengaluru."

Another shared a similar sentiment: "Bangalore is experiencing that ‘Maggi ad’ kind of weather today."

India to See Hotter-Than-Usual Summers The weather agency has also predicted that most parts of the country will experience hotter-than-usual temperatures through June, raising concerns about potential water shortages.

While air conditioner manufacturers are ramping up production to meet the expected surge in demand, experts have warned that the power grid may be under increased stress this year.

According to government estimates, peak power demand is expected to rise to 270 gigawatts this year, surpassing last year's all-time high of 250 gigawatts.

The IMD has also stated that maximum temperatures are likely to remain higher than normal in April.