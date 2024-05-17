'Bangalore will not be liveable in next 5 yrs, Delhi isn't now', says IIT Madras alum, viral post sparks debate
IIT-Madras alumna criticized Delhi and Bangalore's livability, sparking social media debate. Many agreed with her, while others disagreed with the statement.
Most of India's metro cities are fraught with problems associated with pollution, traffic, population, and water availability. Above that, cities like Delhi are even infamous for crimes against women. An IIT-Madras alumnus sparked a social media debate after her critical comments about life in Delhi and Bangalore went viral on platform X (formerly Twitter).