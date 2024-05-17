Most of India's metro cities are fraught with problems associated with pollution, traffic, population, and water availability. Above that, cities like Delhi are even infamous for crimes against women. An IIT-Madras alumnus sparked a social media debate after her critical comments about life in Delhi and Bangalore went viral on platform X (formerly Twitter).

View Full Image The social media post has garnered nearly 3.6 lakh views

“Bangalore is not going to be liveable in the next five years, just like Delhi isn't now. Folks, which city are we all planning to go to and make unliveable next?" wrote IIT-Madras alumna Anjali Lal on X.

Also Read: Viral video: Woman in Pakistan attempts to run over traffic cop at toll plaza after argument, ‘Mujhe tu kaise kaha’

As the IIT graduate declared that Bangalore will not be liveable in the next five years and Delhi is not even liveable now, many social media users agreed with her opinion. However, multiple X users put forward their rebuttal to disagree with Lal's statement.

“Wdym Delhi isn’t liveable? And please come up with a better reason than pollution," commented an X user on the post.

"If you've been in cities like Mumbai most part of your life, Bangalore won't look like a liveable city to you ever. PS- I'm not saying Mumbai doesn't have its own cons," wrote another X user.

“Northies complaining about Bengaluru, it's an never ending cycle."

“Delhi is perfectly liveable. Just don't breathe outside air for 2 months."

The social media post sparked a debate on rising numbers of crime in Delhi along with high pollution. Some users, came in to defend the national capital and declared it to be in better condition than Bengaluru.

Also Read: Beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills signs Malaika Arora as brand ambassador

“Delhi is good in infrastructure. Pollution is an issue but that is for nearly whole of North India to a certain extent. Delhi is better than Bangalore in water availability."

“Problem with Bangalore and Delhi is civic sense. Inspite of being the highest education per capita Bangalore is on par with Delhi in civic sens. Unfortunately Mumbai is being killed by systemic corruption else the city is unbeatable. Other Options are Hyderabad, Indore, Pune."

“Kolkata: Metro connection Affordable living Malls Water & Electricity abundant," wrote an X user.

Several users mentioned cities like Pune, Nashik, Indore, Dehradun, and Dharmshala as having better traffic, lifestyle, and pollution conditions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!