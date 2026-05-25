Bengaluru woman auto driver says, ‘bartan majne se toh accha, auto chalana hai’; internet applauds her spirit

An employee at Amazon in Bengaluru has shared an inspiring interaction with a woman auto-rickshaw driver, whose thoughts on work and independence have resonated with millions online.

The story was shared by Shreyashi Sinha on Instagram through a video featuring the woman driving her auto while speaking about freedom, flexibility and earning independently.

Casual ride turns into meaningful conversation According to Sinha, the driver arrived to pick her up but was facing difficulties with her phone and requested help with navigation during the journey. What started as an ordinary ride eventually led to a deeper discussion about the woman’s profession and life choices.

Curious about her journey, Sinha asked the driver why she chose to drive an auto-rickshaw. The woman responded with honesty and confidence, leaving a lasting impression on her passenger.

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She wrote, “Today, a lady auto driver came to pick me up. She was facing some issue with her phone, so she asked me to guide her with the directions. While casually talking to her, I asked what made her choose driving an auto. She smiled and said, 'Bartan majne se toh accha hai auto chalana, kyuki mujhe ghumna bhi pasand hai aur yahan time ka bhi koi restriction nahi hai jitna marzi, jab marzi auto chala sakti hu aur kahin bhi ja sakti hu. I genuinely admire women who chooses work that gives her independence, and freedom.”

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Social media users praise driver’s confidence The video has crossed 3 million views on social media, with users applauding the woman’s outlook towards work and self-reliance. Many described her as inspiring and appreciated the dignity she attached to her profession.

Several users flooded the comments section with supportive messages. One user wrote, “This is what real independence looks like.” Another commented, “Her confidence is more powerful than any motivational speech.” A third said, “Respect for every woman who chooses her own path.”

Others also appreciated Sinha for sharing the interaction online. “Such stories deserve to be shared more often,” one person wrote. Another added, “This made my day. She is not just driving an auto, she is driving her own life.”

A user remarked, “Work is work, and she has chosen dignity with freedom.” Another comment read, “Bengaluru has so many hidden stories like this.” One more user wrote, “Her smile says everything. She knows what she wants from life.”