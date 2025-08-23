Bengaluru woman hails maid’s ‘professional’ leave messages; internet reacts: ‘North India maids don’t inform'

A Bengaluru woman’s LinkedIn post about her domestic help has gone viral, drawing admiration online. She revealed that her househelp informs her of leave with “professional” WhatsApp messages. “My househelp takes ‘sick leave’ more professionally than half the people I’ve worked with. She WhatsApps me a detailed leave note in English,” the woman wrote in her post.

Crediting the househelp’s 10-year-old daughter for typing out the texts, she praised the effort, calling her professionalism “100/100.”

One such message read: “I am not well I have cold and throat infection so I will be not coming to work today 6:43 AM.”

Here's how social media users reacted:



An individual posted, “North India maids don’t inform at all, they just don’t come. I wonder how to professionally explain to my boss that I’m late because my maid took an uninformed leave and I had to do her work now.” Another remarked, “I actually don't give the reasons while I'm taking PTO at work lol. This seems more professional.”

A third expressed, “Mine brought medicines on knowing I was not well and kept checking on me. Peak Bengaluru indeed.” A fourth wrote, “This is so cool. In Delhi, my househelp is an expert in voice notes. I just get a quick ‘Aaj main nahi aaungi’ and that's it.”

However, some people criticised the woman for making her maid’s private messages public. An individual said, “I know for one thing, surely won't like working for someone like you, making public, private conversations between an employee and employer. And you wonder why your staff don't behave professionally."