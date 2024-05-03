Heatwave: 'Delhi to aao ek baar', netizens respond to Bengaluru resident claiming city can no longer play ‘weather card'
Bengaluru heatwave: In the midst of Bengaluru's heatwave, residents find themselves incredulous at the newfound necessity for air conditioning.
Several parts of India are currently experiencing heatwave conditions. States like Karnataka, including Bengaluru, which is known for its pleasant weather, are also grappling with above-normal temperatures. A recent post on X went viral when a woman, who has been living in Bengaluru for 20 years, shared that she never imagined she “would require an air conditioner in the tech city."