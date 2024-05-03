Several parts of India are currently experiencing heatwave conditions. States like Karnataka, including Bengaluru, which is known for its pleasant weather, are also grappling with above-normal temperatures. A recent post on X went viral when a woman, who has been living in Bengaluru for 20 years, shared that she never imagined she “would require an air conditioner in the tech city." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prerana Nireeksha Amanna, an equity researcher and investor, expressed her dismay over the unbearable heat affecting the people of Bengaluru. She said that never in her 20 years in Bangalore did she ever think she would need an AC.

"Earlier say anything about this city and People would defend it with the pleasant weather. Bangaloreans can no longer play the “ weather" card. What is this heat even? It’s as if I’m staying in Rajasthan. Every year summer is harsher than the previous year. The heat is unbearable," she said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Her post, shared on May 1, has garnered 510.1K views on X, with numerous people commenting in agreement with her sentiments.

One user said, “I bought an air cooler in 2016 in Bangalore because my room was sun facing but never used it after 2016-17 summer, turned it ON now for the first time after 8 years!!! AC will be required soon I believe!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Heatwave alert in India till May 5! IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states. Check full weather forecast here Another user said, “Bangalore was heaven in 1970s, it's now "developed" into hell."

Some users highlighted Bengaluru's urban expansion and declining vegetation, exacerbating the city's environmental challenges and contributing to the heatwave.

A user posted, “Bengaluru's urbanised area has expanded by a staggering 1055% since 1973, from a mere 8% to 93.3% in 2023. Consequently, there has been an 88% reduction in vegetation. Presently, Bengaluru has only 1.5 million trees for a population of 9.5 million, equating to just one tree for every seven individuals." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am a Bangalorean..this year has been unbearable heat.. no ac still.. previous years we used to have couple of rounds of rain.. we have missed that this year... climate change is a real issue."

Also Read: IMD warns of above-normal heatwave days in May 2024 as India records hottest April since 1901 Another user apparently living in the national capital, New Delhi, asked, "Delhi to aao ek baar!!."

“In 1952, when my father was undergoing training as Air Force Airman in Bangalore, it was famous in India as ‘No Ceiling Fan’ city. Old houses can still be seen having low ceilings! In 70 yrs we have come to Air Con! Basically fault with our lifestyles, city planning etc etc," rued another X user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru weather The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwave conditions over Karnataka and several other states untill May 5. As per IMD Bengaluru, on May 3, light rain is very likely to occur over some parts of Kodagu and Mysuru districts, while dry weather will prevail over remaining districts of the state. The weather office has also predicted dry weather to persist over the state till May 6.

