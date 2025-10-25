Bangkok woman names India’s safest city, but Redditors argue ‘Mumbai deserved much better score’

A Bangkok-based woman, who is a travel influencer with thousands of followers on Instagram, has rated Indian cities based on how safe she felt there. The woman, who goes by the name Emma, posted her impressions after visiting eight cities across India. She offered an “honest” assessment of her safety and comfort levels in each place she visited. Calling India “intense, beautiful, frustrating and heart-warming all at once,” she rated Delhi, Udaipur, Goa, Pushkar, Agra, Mumbai, Kerala, and Jaipur.

She rated the capital 1 out of 10, describing it as “overwhelming” with “stares, chaos, and constant noise.” She admitted that the city made her feel on edge and said she “wouldn’t want to be alone there.”

In Agra, she gave a 3/10 for safety. While she admired the beauty of the Taj Mahal, she noted that the “horns and scams” made it hard to relax. “Locals are used to tourists, but it still felt like everyone wanted something from me,” she wrote.

Moving to Jaipur (5/10), she found the Pink City a step up from Delhi and Agra, though “still very traditional.” She shared that she was “stared at constantly during the daytime,” but exploring the forts felt safe enough. However, solo nights out were “a no-go.”

Pushkar (6.5/10) was, in her words, “a breath of fresh air” after the chaos of the bigger cities. She described the town as calm and spiritual, with mostly chilled-out locals. However, after being scammed there, Emma warned fellow travellers to stay cautious after dark and plan their evenings in advance.

Things took a turn for the better in Udaipur, which she rated 8/10 and called “a total vibe shift” — praising its polite locals, serene lakes, and far less chaos. Udaipur, she said, was the first place in North India where she actually felt comfortable walking alone during the day. “If every city felt like Udaipur, India would be a dream to travel.”

In Mumbai, she gave the “city of dreams” a 6.5/10. She found it safer than most places — women travelled alone, people minded their own business, and Uber rides were easy. Still, the city felt “busy and unpredictable.” “Safer than most, but not 100% relaxed,” she noted.

Goa earned a solid 8/10, where she enjoyed the sense of freedom and relaxed beach culture. Calling it “absolute paradise by day,” she still urged travellers to be cautious at night — advising them not to leave drinks unattended or walk along dark beaches.

Finally, Kerala topped her list with a 9/10 for its cleanliness, calmness, and respectful locals. She said the state felt like “a completely different country” and recommended that first-time visitors to India start their journey there.

Did Mumbai deserve a better score? Her ratings for Indian cities prompted a discussion on Reddit, where several users weighed in with their opinions. A screenshot from her video was shared on subreddit r/Mumbai with the caption: “I think Mumbai deserved a much better score. Men in Mumbai are so respectful of women. They treat them as goddesses. What say?”



Here’s what people in the comments section wrote: One user wrote: “Mumbai mein pata nahi generally toh I have observed people respect women and mind their own business maybe a particular person made her feel that way, one pervert is enough to ruin an entire city’s reputation.” (In Mumbai, I don’t know — generally, I’ve observed that people respect women and mind their own business. Maybe it was just one particular person who made her feel that way — one pervert is enough to ruin an entire city’s reputation.)

Another commented: “Read her entire comments on why Mumbai got 6.5. It is not about women’s safety, but a general peaceful, stress-free place.”